President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for the role it played in facilitating the return of the remains of former Black Stars player Christian Atsu.

President Akufo-Addo says the cooperation between Ghana and Turkey ensured a smooth delivery of the remains.

Christian Atsu’s funeral is slated for Friday, March 17, 2023.

Speaking at a meeting with the outgoing Turkish Ambassador to Ghana at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo further expressed appreciation on behalf of the family of Christian Atsu.

“We thank you again for the cooperation and assistance that you gave our government for the repatriation of our compatriot to Ghana. The family has asked me to personally express their gratitude to you and the Turkish government for the assistance,” he noted.

The one-week observation for Atsu, was held at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The 31-year-old lost his life in the earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu played 64 times for the Black Stars and contributed 19 goals and spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League for clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton