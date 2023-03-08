President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address in Parliament today, Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

This is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which states that the President shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

The address is expected to highlight the government’s key policy objectives for the year as well as provide information on how the government intends to address current economic conditions.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, explained the reason why the meeting was rescheduled from February.

“After extensive discussions, the address has been shifted to the 8th of March. It is for good reason that the President agreed to the date. The 6th is an important date for all of us and there will be a national event in Ho and the President is expected to be there. On the 7th also, definitely, for good reason, it cannot be held. So, we have agreed to sacrifice some assignments and do the SONA on 8th,” the Speaker noted.

Some industry players have called on the President to put measures in place to reduce the high cost of goods and services.

The Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) has bemoaned the increasing cost of vehicle spare parts in recent times which the council has attributed to the high import duties.

According to a member of the council, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, President Akufo Addo must make known government’s plans to address the issue of high import duties as he presents the state of the nation address today.

In a Citi News interview, the Public Relations of Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, David Agboado noted that the address by the president must touch on the numerous challenges within the transport sector.

“Our problem now is the rampant increase in prices of spare parts, so we are hoping the President will say something about import duties on spare parts. Most of the roads in Ghana now are not motorable. The main one is fuel and spare parts issues,” he said