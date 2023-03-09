The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of dishonesty and untruth on the application of COVID funds when he appeared before Parliament to deliver his State of the Nation Address.

Though the Auditor General cited some misapplication in the use of COVID funds in its audit report, the president in his address on Wednesday, March 8, maintained that allegations that the government misused the funds are false and a figment of one’s imagination.

But speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker described the president’s pronouncements as “the most distasteful comment one could make.”

“The president had the audacity to question the Auditor General’s report. President Akufo-Addo has been the worst when it comes to the fight against corruption, and it was distasteful hearing him make all those comments that he had not misused any COVID funds.”

Mr. George further intimated that Akufo-Addo’s mismanagement and corrupt undertakings have taken the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) begging for a $3 billion loan facility.

“Today we are begging the IMF for 3 billion dollars because of corruption, and we are being handled by small boys at Wall Street all because of his extravagance.”

He also took the president on his assertions that his government has been the one with the most projects executed and said the president must be challenged to present facts and figures to back his claims.

“It is becoming unbecoming that the president has the effrontery to stand before former president Kuffour and say he had constructed more infrastructure than any other government in the history of Ghana.”