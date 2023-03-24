All roads lead to the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly in Accra tomorrow and Sunday for the much anticipated Citi TV/Citi FM‘s ‘Back to Your Village Food Bazaar‘.

The two-day unforgettable event, which runs from Saturday, March 25 through to Sunday, March 26 is intended to entice patrons to indulge their palates with some of their most beloved but long-forgotten local dishes.

There will be a display of delectable local cuisine at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly building where hundreds of vendors will be converging with assorted indigenous foods.

A variety of dishes drawn from the various regions in Ghana, including Omo tuo, Banku, Tuo Zaafi, Kokonte, Ampesie, Kenkey, ɛtɔ, among others, will be displayed and savoured.

Local drinks such as asana, pito, palm wine, etc. will definitely not be missing in action.

The ‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ fits well with the station’s wide range of events to celebrate March as Heritage Month and ‘Make it Ghana’ agenda.

Patrons will also reminisce with exciting Ghanaian games, authentic Ghanaian music, folklore and stories.

Kids will not be left out because there will be an exciting kids area for children with a lot of fun activities.

This year’s #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar powered by Citi FM and Citi TV is sponsored Voltic

Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans

and Gino.