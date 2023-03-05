The Volta Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to render an unqualified apology to the natives of the region before this year’s Independence Day anniversary is held.

The branch pointed out that the apology will be for the “kind of humiliations he subjected the good people of the region to during the 2020 voter registration”.

Government has earmarked the Volta Region capital, Ho, for the celebration of this year’s independence anniversary on the theme: “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose”.

The event, which will be held on Monday, March 6, will have the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is also the President of Guinea Bissau, as the Special Guest.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 4, the NDC in the Volta Region made five demands from the government as it gears up for the celebration.

Here are the demands;

1. Apologise for treating the people of the Volta Region as second-class citizens in the registration for the ECOWAS card (Ghana Card)

2. Immediately release the 126 million owed the eighteen municipal and district assemblies in the region.

3. Construct the one Warehouse per constituency as promised

4. One district, one factory project.

5 Complete all the abandoned projects:

i. Ave-Dakpa to Akatsi and Akatsi to Avenofeme roads

ii. Ho to Torkor and Sokode to Kpeve roads captured under the so called emergency roads in the government declared 2020 year roads.”

The opposition party said the GH¢360,000 government is demanding from the 18 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDAs) in the Region can rather be channelled into poverty eradication projects.

“We strongly hold the view that these would serve the interest of the people of the Volta Region and Ghana at large,” it added.