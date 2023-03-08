The mother of the 22- year old military officer whose alleged murder triggered military brutalities in Ashaiman says she is devastated by the death of her son.

Afia Kyerah says she had no idea her son was visiting Ashaiman after taking a sick leave from his base in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The death of Sheriff Imoro sparked the serious brutalization of residents of Ashaiman by the military on Tuesday, March 7.

Speaking to journalists, Afia Kyerah said justice should be served.

“Sherrif didn’t have any friends, he was always with me, some neighbours were always teasing me for turning him into a mummy’s boy. I had no idea he was coming to Ashaiman, I had no idea he will die like this, his death is so painful, I’m sad and devastated,” the mother said.

The 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown attackers on Saturday dawn.

The soldier was said to be returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading toward his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Military personnel stormed Ashaiman on Tuesday, March 7, and brutalised anyone they came across following the supposed murder of the military officer.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their angst over the happenings in Ashaiman including award-winning artiste, Stonebwoy.