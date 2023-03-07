The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey says the whereabouts of 72 persons arrested in his constituency are not known.

The Ashaiman lawmaker however said calm has returned to the area after the military descended on the town on Tuesday dawn beating and arresting young men they came across.

Reports indicate that the military unleashed mayhem on some Ashaiman residents following the alleged murder of their colleague.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Norgbey said “everything is calm now but a number of the people arrested were taken to an unknown location and we are making frantic efforts to know where they were sent to and there is currently no military presence in the area.”

He condemned the actions of the military personnel and said this should have been a clear case for the police to investigate and that the “military was not supposed to take the law into their hands.

He said it was wrong for the military to “come into the community and stop people from going about their daily duties and even going to the extent of beating them.”

Mr. Norgbey said his call to get answers for the dawn raid was not responded to and that makes him believe the actions were sanctioned by a higher authority.

“I can assure you that it may have been a command from a higher level because of the helicopter, armored cars, and military vehicles that invaded the community, it could only be a high command that can do that.”

He demanded the return of his constituents and disclosed that he wants the matter to be referred to the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament for further investigations