The Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, Eric Henry Norgbey has expressed satisfaction over the visit by the Defence and Interior Committee to the Ashaiman community to ascertain events that led to the killing of a young military officer and a subsequent military raid.

The Committee promised to visit the community last week after some residents were brutalized and arrested in the military’s attempt to arrest persons involved in the murder of 21-year-old Trooper Imoro Sherrif.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM after the Committee’s visit, Mr Norgbey said the “presence of the Defence Minister and the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament was very helpful in trying to bring closure to this issue.”

He took some time to once again, condemn the military’s actions which he said could have been prevented if they had collaborated with the Ghana Police Service to find the killers of the young serviceman.

“It is a fact that there was no collaboration between the military and the police because if there was, what happened would not have happened, but I commend the Ghana Police Service for their swift action in having some suspects picked up for further investigations into the matter.”

Mr. Norgbey further called for appropriate punishments to be meted out to those that invaded the community on Tuesday, March 7.

“None of the 184 people who were arrested was found culpable and therefore there should be some form of punishment for those who went there and assaulted residents and had them arrested for no apparent reason.”

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul during the visit also called for calm in the area while the respective security services do their best to serve justice.

He also appealed to the family of the deceased and the community not to seek revenge.

“Don’t take revenge as a family and people of Ashaiman. The gods of Ghana will answer you. I know that it is difficult for all of us, but God has a way of defending the defenceless and Ghana will defend this family and the people of Ashaiman and in doing that, we will do what is right in accordance with the law. We at the Ministry of Defence are there and will support you.”