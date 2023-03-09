Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso has in part, blamed the general disobedience of Ghanaians for the frequent military brutality meted out to civilians.

Speaking on the back of the Tuesday dawn swoop conducted by some personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, the security analyst said there has been a recent rise in the cases of indiscipline in the country.

In an interview on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the security analyst said the circumstance under which the military stormed Ashaiman is questionable but understanding because “it is only when the police are overwhelmed that the military will be called in but if you have a scanty police force that is ill-equipped and placed far away from crime, that is what will happen when the military thinks they don’t have to wait for the police.”

He strongly stressed that “what we also have to look at is the very fact of indiscipline in our society. There is so much discipline in our society in such a way that these things are bound to happen if you don’t kill indiscipline.”

Mr. Antwi-Danso further intimated that there is so much disregard for the constitution, such that, matters hardly get reported to the police of late and that when such happens, the outcome is substantial instances of brutality committed by security personnel all around the country.

“If we want to prevent this, then let our society be a constitutional state where we know our rights and our obligations,” Mr. Antwi-Danso added.

Residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday, March 7 were brutalised by soldiers over the murder of a young military officer, Trooper Imoro Sherrif on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Many believed the actions of the military were to avenge the death of their colleague but the Public Affairs Unit of GAF said the swoop was sanctioned by the Military High Command and targeted at criminals.