The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah wants the New Kejetia Market to be closed down for days until a thorough assessment of Wednesday evening’s fire incident is done.

Speaking to journalists after visiting the scene on Thursday morning, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah indicated that about 50 shops were affected as almost all items in them were completely destroyed.

He also called for a committee to be set up to probe circumstances that led to the escalation of the fire outbreak.

Among other things, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah wants the committee to “establish why the sprinkler did not switch on automatically when the fire started and why the smoke detectors did not work effectively.”

The fire started around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, March 15,2023.

This comes barely a week after some parts of the market got flooded after a heavy downpour.