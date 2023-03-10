Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, a former Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region has shifted his constituency to Nima in the Greater Accra Region.

He has initiated moves to contest the Ayawaso East constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary.

He is hoping to uproot the sitting NDC MP, Naser Toure Mahama.

Baba Jamal’s argument is that, even though he hails and had lived in Akwatia from where he was first elected as a representative to Parliament on the ticket of the NDC, he has been a resident of Nima for so many years and bought his first house in the neighborhood.

Sounding ironic and deciding not to talk about the sitting MP, even though he has sent out signals that Naser Toure Mahama is “unknown” by the media, not vocal in Parliament and not known by his constituents, Baba Jamal said it was his intention to fight for what is due Nima and the entire Ayawaso East constituency if given the opportunity by NDC delegates and he goes ahead to win in 2024.

His plan is to root for development projects in Nima located in the heart of Accra.

”I don’t think Nima is receiving what it deserves as a constituency,” he said in a radio interview on Accra based Okay FM, monitored by Graphic Online on Friday morning (Mar 19, 2023).

Baba Jamal, who is a legal practitioner is currently a Deputy Director in charge of Legal Affairs for the NDC.

He served as MP for Akwatia from Jan 2013 to Jan 2017 and also served as a deputy minister.