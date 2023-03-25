As part of activities to mark the 2023 edition of Heritage Month, Citi TV/Citi FM will today, Saturday, March 25, 2023, and tomorrow March 26, 2023, hold the “Back To Your Village Food Bazaar.”

The two-day unforgettable event is intended to entice patrons to indulge their palates with some of their most beloved but long-forgotten local dishes.

There will be a display of delectable local cuisine at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly building where hundreds of vendors will be converging with assorted indigenous foods.

A variety of dishes drawn from the various regions in Ghana, including Omo tuo, Banku, Tuo Zaafi, Kokonte, Ampesie, Kenkey, ɛtɔ, among others, will be displayed and savoured.

Local drinks such as asana, pito, palm wine, etc. will definitely not be missing in action.

The ‘Back To Your Village Food Bazaar’ fits well with the station’s wide range of events to celebrate March as Heritage Month and ‘Make it Ghana’ agenda.

Patrons will also reminisce with exciting Ghanaian games, authentic Ghanaian music, folklore and stories.

Kids will not be left out because there will be an exciting kids’ area for children with a lot of fun activities.

This year’s #BackToYourVillage Food Bazaar powered by Citi FM and Citi TV is sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans and Gino.