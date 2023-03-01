The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is urging newly admitted students to be of good behaviour now that they have gained admission into the university.

The University also wants students to endeavour to attend lectures regularly to tap from the knowledge of the pool of experienced lecturers the University can boast of.

According to the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, Rosemond Boohene, the University authority will do its best to ensure that freshmen get the best while on campus.

“The University of Cape Coast is ready to provide new students with an enabling environment to help them gain the needed skills they require. I urge students to all get a copy of the student handbook which contains various academic programmes and regulations on what to do and what not to do on campus. This will guide them on the rules and regulations concerning the school. Read and abide by them since it is not our vision to send you home without completing your education, do well to be of good behaviour,” the Pro Vice-Chancellor advised.

Madam Rosemond Boohene urged students to take their lessons seriously since this will contribute to their overall grades at the end of the semester.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor again noted that the University is working hard towards improving sporting and recreational facilities on campus to make life on campus worth living.

“As a university, we expect that you take your lessons seriously in other to maintain good grades. In as much as the University is concerned about your academic life, we are also committed to improving sporting and recreational facilities on campus to make life worth living on campus. You must endeavour to walk in groups and use approved routes to avoid falling prey to criminals. Although the police have been employed on campus, abiding by these safety rules will protect you from harm,” Pro Vice Chancellor Rosemond Boohene admonished students.

Madam Rosemond Boohene, who spoke on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Nyarko Boampong at a matriculation ceremony of the university, urged students to adopt a positive lifestyle on campus to achieve greater things before leaving the University.

“I want you all to have a positive attitude to life before leaving the University in other to achieve something and I promise that you will become great men and women of this country,” she entreated.