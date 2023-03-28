South African Council of Elders Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie has berated the actions of some minority MPs in approving President Akufo-Addo’s nominees and has called for a united front in the party.

Below is the full Statement:

NDC Must Unite the Forefront Now

I consider the actions of some members of the minority NDC MPs really regrettable in the events leading to the confirmation of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees.

What they have done smacks of double standards and disrespect to the leadership of the National Democratic Congress.

It is indeed worrying to see MPs defy directives by party leadership and act ultra vires. What could be gleaned from the apparent deviation and misconduct, particularly on the part of the MPs that voted to confirm President Nana Addo’s appointees late last Friday, is that some of these MPs think they possess overbearing power and influence stronger than the party leadership and the party itself. This, in my view, would not help matters in our quest for power come 2024.

What is interesting about this whole scenario is the initial tantrums which were poured out by almost all of these minority MPs when President Nana Addo announced these appointments. The feelings grassroot members of the NDC had was that the obvious objections to the appointments would eventually result in rejection both at the committee level and at plenary. This fiery hope was doused when the secret voting on the day painted a different picture and this bodes not too well for our Congress.

The picture the action of some of the minority members paint is that of discord and mistrust as well as disrespect to the very constituents who voted for them and would want them do their bidding. Such a picture erodes the confidence constituents have in their representatives and if nothing is done, as soon as possible, would deal a blow to our electoral fortunes come 2024.

It is important that the level of cordiality between leadership of the party and MPs is well nurtured for their mutual benefit. I know it will be difficult for leadership of the party to look beyond what happened on the 24th of March 2023, but there is a huge task ahead of us as a party.

We the NDC cannot afford to let events of such nature throw us off course. My humble request is for HE Former President Mahama to, as a matter of urgency, take steps to unite the fronts, bridge the divide between party leadership and MPs taking any means necessary. The events of 24th of March 2023 cannot be allowed to linger on in the minds of our party faithful for long as such will not inure to the benefit of the party.

It is imperative we rally around the mantra of unity if we would wish to gain any electoral favours in the 2024 general elections. And, this unity must be led by both executives and MPs. Disunity would be a bane to our ambition of regaining political power in 2024.

We should all remember that a house divided against itself would not stand the test of time.

Long Live the NDC.

Benjamin Kofi Quashie

Signed