Online sports betting company betway Ghana limited has launched a new experience hub in Accra at Osu.

The event was a colorful one that was graced by the presence of many notable dignitaries including the Municipal Chief Executive of the Korley Klottey Municipal Assembly Hon. Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, representatives of the Gaming Commission, Ghana Revenue Authority and former Black Stars captain and betway ambassador Stephen Appiah.

Speaking at the event Country Manager (operations) at Betway Ghana, Magnus Rex Danquah II said the motivation behind bringing betway to Osu was centered around giving their customers the best experience.

“Everything in here is free like we mentioned earlier. Come in and watch your live game, again on weekends come and watch your live game or recap of the games throughout the week. You can come in with your laptop work and watch the recap or if you don’t have data on your phone come and use our tablets to place a bet” he said “That’s what this is about we need to get closer to the communities that is why we find ourselves in Osu today” he added

Betway a global leader in online sports betting entered the Ghanaian market in 2016 and in 2022 signed a deal making them the development partner of the Ghana Women’s Premier League