New Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton will be unveiled today in Kumasi at the SG Mall in Ayigya.

The 64-year-old who replaced Otto Addo, has been in charge of the team since last month, following successful negotiations with the Sports Ministry and the Ghana Football Association.

Details of Hughton’s contract and other relevant information will be revealed at the unveiling.

Ghana will face Angola in a double header AFCON Qualifier on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Baba Yara Stadium, before heading to Luanda for the reverse fixture on March 27.

There will be a live broadcast of the unveiling on Citi TV on DSTV Channel 363 from 10am.