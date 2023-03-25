A seven-year-old boy met his untimely death when a wall collapsed and trapped him dead at Prang in the Pru West District of the Bono East Region.

The deceased, only known as Satai, was playing with his other friends when the wall collapsed and trapped him.

His body had since been deposited at the Yeji St Mathias hospital for autopsy and preservation, while the police continued with their investigations.

Mr. Martin Owusu, the Pru West District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the sad incident happened on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

He expressed concern about the deplorable condition of some buildings and houses in the area, and therefore, appealed to landlords to renovate their properties to avert any future mishap.