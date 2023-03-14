Brave Foundation in partnership with Jumia Ghana, Marie Stopes Ghana, and Innovate Labs on March 8, 2023, organized an event dubbed Brave Girl Amplified at Accra Wesley Girls Senior High School.

The event was held in line with this year’s theme “Embrace Equity” for International Women’s Day and aimed to empower female students through practical skills training and health advocacy.

The event was attended by a total of about 360 female students from year 3 of Accra Wesley Girls SHS. The session started with a health talk on menstrual hygiene management and sexual reproductive health delivered by representatives from Marie Stopes Ghana.



This was followed by two female keynote speakers from JumiaGhana and Innovate Labs respectively, who shared their career journeys with the girls, inspiring them to pursue their dreams and break gender barriers.

The program also included the distribution of sanitary pads sponsored by the Jumia Ghana team to promote menstrual hygiene management and reduce school absenteeism among young girls. The event then went into a breakout session for the Amplified Workshop, where 39 general science students from year 2 and 3 were given practical training in 3D printing and modelling by the Innovate Labs team.

The Brave Girl Amplified program is part of Brave Foundation’s mission to become the largest female youth skills provider in West Africa for STEAM education and entrepreneurship focusing on emerging tech in Coding, Robotics, 3D modelling/printing, AI & VR respectively.

The event aimed at promoting gender equality and sustainable development in Ghana.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Jumia Ghana, Marie Stopes Ghana, and Innovate Labs for this year’s IWD maiden edition of Brave Girl Amplified event,” said Tracy Owusu-Addo also known as Tracy Sarkcess, the Founder and Lead of Brave Foundation.



“We believe that by empowering young Ghanaian women with practical skills and knowledge, we can contribute to the sustainable development of Ghana and promote gender equality in all spheres of life.”