Nigerian and Grammy award-winner Burna Boy will perform in the final of the 2023 UEFA Champions League in Istanbul, Turkey.

This was announced in a statement released by UEFA on Twitter on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Grammy award-winner will co-headline the competition’s final kick-off show by Pepsi, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday, June 10.

“Known for his global Chart-topping hits Last and its Plenty, the Nigerian star will bring energy and signature soulful vibes of afro beats to millions of fans before the biggest club fixture in football gets underway”, UEFA said on the website

The Marketing Director of UEFA, Guy-Laurent Epstein said: “The UEFA Champions League Final Kick-off show is a significant part of our joint efforts with Pepsi, providing an incredible opportunity to reach new and younger audiences with some of the biggest names and rising stars in music”.

“We’re excited to showcase a line-up of talented artists at this season’s final in Istanbul in what is sure to be an energetic and memorable performance,” he added.