Angela Dedo Kofi, an entrepreneur, a leading business coach and Founder of Adeko Minds, a full-service advertising and events management agency, was among a select group of Ghanaians who were honoured at the National Honours and Awards 2023 for their contribution to the fight against COVID-19, for distinguishing themselves in their various fields of endeavours and for contributing to national development.

A national response to the pandemic

When the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in Ghana in March 2020, the Government announced measures to contain the pandemic and to protect lives. To support national efforts aimed at safeguarding lives and enabling the country to effectively respond to the pandemic, a group of Ghanaians spearheaded the establishment of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, which became a national platform to galvanise private sector contribution to the national effort.

A national fundraising effort by the Fund supported the construction of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) to improve the diagnosis and research capacity of the country to manage infectious diseases. The Centre played a big role in supporting national efforts at containing the virus.

Dedo Kofi, through her Advertising and Events firm, Adeko Minds, provided strategic communications support, branding and events coordination for the establishment of the Ghana Infectious Disease Centre, working with the Trustees of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund from inception to completion of the project.

For her contribution to this noble cause, Dedo Kofi was awarded, alongside the Trustees of the Fund.

A nation’s gratitude to award recipients

In his statement, the President, Nana Akufo Addo commended the awardees for their contribution and service to the nation. He said “…On behalf of the Ghanaian people and their government, I expressed the gratitude of the nation to the men and women who were entrusted with the responsibility of keeping us safe at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, to our foreign friends and partners who aided us in that enterprise, to the men and women who made sure that the maritime boundary dispute with our immediate, western neighbour, the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, ended favourably for the Republic of Ghana, thereby, ensuring that our western maritime resources, including its oil and gas potential, rightfully remained in our possession…”

Angela Dedo Kofi

Dedo Kofi is a consummate business leader, Entrepreneur and Business Coach with close to 20 years-experience building and nurturing ultra-successful businesses and leveraging her expertise to support businesses, small and large, to achieve their commercial objectives.

She is a well sought-after consultant who doubles as the Creative Director of Adeko Minds Limited, a full-service Marketing, Advertising, Events Planning and Corporate Gifting firm and the CEO of Niche, a specialist retail business offering unique gifting products and decorative solutions for offices, homes, body and soul.

With her extensive experience and sound understanding of the business operating environment in Ghana, Dedo supports a tall list of clients across multinationals, large and small businesses to drive cut-through marketing campaigns that delivers real returns on investment. She is reputed for creating memorable and impactful campaigns that support clients’ business needs – from product launches, awareness creation to conversion and customer acquisition.

She is a distinguished public speaker and who speaks on leadership, business and branding.

Passionate about empowering young Africans to be in the driving seat of Africa’s transformation and development, Dedo founded TrueLife World, an initiative that seeks to unleash the potential of people through conferences, training, coaching, networking and mentorship sessions. The TrueLife World campus conference is set to become one of the most impacting and life changing gatherings of young people across campuses in Ghana.

She is also a member of the Executive Women Network, a not-for-profit organisation committed to inspiring, empowering and supporting women executives to be successful and influential across Africa.