Regional Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country have declared their support and endorsed John Mahama as their flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

The regional party chairmen made the endorsement during the campaign launch of John Mahama at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Ho in the Volta region on Thursday, March 2.

According to the 16 chairmen, it is only the former President who can lead and win the elections for the NDC in 2024.

The Chairmen took turns to assure Mr Mahama that they would work hard to ensure victory for their respective regions for the NDC in next year’s election.

Former president Mahama, start his campaign today in an effort to become the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer in the general elections of 2024.

‘Building the Ghana we want together’ is the theme for Mr Mahama’s 2024 campaign.

Aside from the former president, Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former Finance Minister, Kojo Bonsu, a former Mayor of Kumasi, and Ernest Kobeah, a 43-year-old businessman based in the United Kingdom, are all running for the job.

The party is anticipated to conduct its presidential primaries on May 13, 2023.

After losing the previous two elections in 2016 and 2020, John Mahama intends to run for president again in the 2024 polls.

The former President, however, is confident that he has what it takes to assist the nation out of its current economic crisis.