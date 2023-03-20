The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry is accusing the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah of stifling the growth of the sector.

According to the Chamber, the Minister’s lack of transparency in his operations coupled with the decision to pay contractors based on favouritism rather than a first-come first-serve basis are to blame.

Contractors in Ghana have for years been lamenting the government’s non-payment for projects executed.

Speaking to Citi News, the CEO of the Chamber, Emmanuel Cherry, stressed that “the posturing of the minister is further worsening our plight.”

“He has failed to be transparent in his operations over the years. Worst of, the Roads Minister pays contractors based on favouritism rather than a first-come first-serve basis are to blame.”