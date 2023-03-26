The Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI) has inducted a seven-member executive, with Apostle Samuel Amposah-Frimpong as the National Chairman into its council.

The others are Apostle Dr. Samuel Addai-Kusi (General Secretary), Rev Stephen Acheampong (Field Director), Rev. Samuel Kpeli Mensah (Prophetic Director), Apostle George Peter Derry (Missions Director), Apostle Prosper Agbaglo Dogbey (Evangelism Director), Rev. Dr. Robert Asomadu- Kyereme (Christian Education Director).

The induction ceremony took place on March 26, 2023, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Samuel Amposah-Frimpong promised to discharge his duties diligently.

“As Chairman of this great church, I promise to be a father for all. I will promote our collective and shared interest. Our God will be exalted in this land. And we shall prosper together”.

Touching on the recent killing of a soldier at Ashiaman, Apostle Amposah-Frimpong called for peace and urged Ghanaians to shun the culture of instant justice.

“The recent brutal killing of a military officer in Ashiaman and the response of the military sadly reminds us that we have a lot to do to sustain the enviable peace of our beloved country. We call on all Ghanaians to shun the culture of instant justice. We must allow the lawfully established state agencies to work”.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who graced the occasion called on all members of the church to help aid peace in the country.

He added that the government is working assiduously to help revive the economy believing that it is only when Ghanaians particularly the church collectively contribute their quota to the revival of the economy.