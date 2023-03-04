The final funeral ceremony of the late Black Star player Christian Atsu will be held on March 17, 2023.

According to his family, the funeral rites will take place at the forecourt of the statehouse.

This was made known at the one-week celebration held at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Yussif has assured of the government’s commitment to ensuring the late Ghanaian footballer gets a befitting funeral.

“Government has taken all the cost of the one-week celebration. The funeral will be a state funeral. Government will take the cost of that as well because of the late footballer’s contribution to Ghana’s football. ”

“Aside fromt that, the manner in which our brother died was devastating, and this is the time for us all to come together to give him a befitting funeral.”

Former Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kojo Kyerematen charged Ghanaians to emulate the lifestyle of the late black stars striker Christian Atsu.

He said the love shown to the striker and the family since his demise is a result of his good deeds.

Black Stars players including Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah among others were present at the event.

The footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.