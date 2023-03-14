The Spanish Offshore Patrol Vessel ESPS ‘Audaz’ is on a working visit to Ghana and jointly participating in different operational activities with the Ghana Armed Forces.

Led by its commander, Lieutenant General Francisco Braco Carbó, the warship docked at the Tema Port on March 6, where it carried out military activities with the Ghanaian Armed Forces for six days.

In addition, the warship participated in the ‘Flintlock-23’ exercise, supporting a Force of Special Operations located on land. The main goals of the visit were to strengthen cooperation ties between Ghana and Spain and to promote maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

The warship is also in Ghana in order to oversee the military activities of the Spanish forces and to establish an agenda of high-level meetings.

The Embassy of Spain in Ghana issued a press release dated 14th March 2023 chronicling the visit by the warship.

You can read the full press release here.