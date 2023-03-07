Chief Executive of Crowns for Souls International, Kenneth Hushie says the purpose of his outfit is to solely win souls for God through humanitarian activities across Ghana and Africa.

Crowns for Souls International, USA is a non-profit organization that through humanitarian efforts contributes effectively to the upbringing of the children in the school.

Over the last few years, the NGO has been donating food items among other things to different orphanages to help reach out to souls.

In February 2023, Crowns for Souls International donated to the Lady Diana School, an orphanage located at Anyaa-Hill in Accra.

Speaking in an interview with Citi FM’s Joojo Bediako on the show, Beauty for Ashes, Kenneth Hushie explained that he was touched by the woes of the children at the orphanage and thus decided to show them some love and support as well as ministering to them.

“We have donated to so many places including this one school on the Togo-Burkina-Ghana border. We have given to some organizations like Save Our Future in Awoshie and many others.”

Mr. Hushie indicated that the items which comprised rice, tomato paste, mackerels, tins of milk, bars of key soap, sugar, cooking oil, fruit drinks, gari and toiletries are meant to ease the difficulties in their lives and to motivate the school children in learning.

He said they always looked for opportunities to bless others.

“We saw the need of this school especially the market women who are vulnerable and do not have what it takes to enrol their kids at the regular school. So the only options were for them to bring them here and the NGO subsidized their education,” he stated.

When quizzed on the motivation for setting up the NGO, Kenneth Hushie recounted a divine story where he was taken to heaven in a dream, and he has since decided to take this route of salvation.