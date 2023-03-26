The Executive Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley has charged fresh students of the Regional Maritime University to explore the various academic opportunities being offered by the university to become well-rounded individuals with employable skills.

He explains that students with relevant skills have a competitive edge in the maritime industry.

Speaking at the 20th and 8th Matriculation ceremony of the Regional Maritime University, Dr. McKorley urged the students to set their priorities right.

“During your years on this campus, one of your most important responsibilities is to shape yourself and make the best use of the freedom you have. You have to become a well-rounded individual with crucial 21st-century skills, such as communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and creativity, the four C’s of the 21st century,” he said.

“I will urge you to learn and explore. Step out of your comfort zone. Learn a new skill, make new friends and be compassionate about your personal growth. Make conscious efforts to apply yourself to learning; not just to pass your exams, which are important, but to attain skills that will help you in the future. These are the attributes that distinguish a well-rounded individual,” he added.

He further commended the Regional Maritime University as a well-established institution that can transform students who are willing to learn.

“The Regional Maritime University, no doubt is a top-tier Maritime Education and Training Institution, producing the required calibre of personnel in various fields of expertise for the maritime and allied industry. Therefore, your choice to come to RMU was the right decision. Be rest assured that greatness lies within each and every one of you, and you are in the right place to harness it for the greater good,” he explained.

On his part, the Acting Vice Chancellor of RMU Dr. Jethro W. Brooks Junior disclosed that RMU is set to offer financial support to over 100 students, beginning next academic year.

Dr. Brooks also admonished the new students to eschew practices which will derail their successful stay on the university campus such as examination malpractices.

“You are expected to exhibit a high sense of discipline at all times. Be mindful of your individual and collective actions. The RMU takes examination very seriously therefore you are carefully encouraged to read all regulations with respect to the conduct of examinations in the university,” he said.