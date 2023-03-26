All roads lead to the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly as day two of Citi TV/Citi FM’s ‘Back to Your Village’ Food Bazaar comes off today.

The first day of the event [Saturday, March 25] treated patrons to various delectable cuisines, drinks, and snacks from all parts of the country.

The last day promises to be even more exciting.

GG Brass Band and Dromo Naa on Day 1 dazzled patrons with live performances of authentic Ghanaian music.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey passed through and lauded Citi TV and Citi FM for the bazaar and called for the consumption of made-in-Ghana products.

The Regional Minister urged patrons to continue patronizing Made in Ghana products which he intimated “will increase productivity and put food on the table of Ghanaians especially Ghanaian farmers.”

Managing Director of Citi TV/Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah echoed the calls of the Regional Minister adding that “every food that you pick here, you are putting food on the table of a local farmer. This [‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar] and many others should be done to encourage the consumption of our local products.”

There was also a cooking competition between the patrons from the three buses that embarked on the 2023 edition of the Heritage Caravan. Caravanites of Bus 3 emerged winners with Bus 2 and Bus 1 placing second and third respectively.

This year’s Back To Your Village Food Bazaar is powered by Citi FM and Citi TV and proudly sponsored by Voltic, Malta Guinness, Africa Business Bureau, Fortune Emo pa, Pan African Savings and Loans, and Gino.