Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has described as travesty of justice the dismissal of his defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region.

Anas further said the ruling is inimical to the administration of justice and fairness.

Anas brought a GH¢25 million defamatory suit against the vociferous legislator in 2018 but the court in a ruling on Wednesday, March 15, said the suit lacks merit.

In his application, Anas had prayed to the court to award aggravated damages of GH¢25 million to compensate him for the alleged defamatory material published against him by the MP.

Anas reacting to the ruling in a statement said, “we find the decision of the court an unfortunate travesty of justice and very inimical to the administration of justice and fairness. If for nothing at all, Mr. Agyapong made an allegation of murder against Mr. Anas. There is absolutely nothing contained in the said documentary which alludes to the commission of murder or an allegation of the commission of murder by Mr. Anas”.

Anas further said, “there is absolutely nothing contained in the said documentary which alludes to the commission of murder or an allegation of the commission of murder by Mr. Anas. Thus, that documentary cannot provide any justification for an allegation of murder in the wildest imagination. Yet the judge conveniently ignored this obvious fact and the fact that Mr. Anas is not a suspect for murder and is not under investigation for murder”.

“Tiger Eye P.I and our CEO, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, remain resolute in our fight against corruption in the Ghanaian society in service to God and country,” Anas added in the statement.

In a lengthy ruling, Justice Eric Baah held that the plaintiff [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] failed to prove that Kennedy Agyapong defamed the investigative journalist by airing the documentary – “Who watches the watchman”.