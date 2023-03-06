Inadequate health infrastructure in the Wa East District of the Upper East Region has left the district with only one doctor, as others posted there have abandoned the area.

With a population of over 90,000 people, the district is served by approximately 10 health centers.

Dr. Kingsley Pascal, District Director of the Ghana Health Service for the area, in an interview with Citi News, expressed worry that there may be severe consequences if the situation persists.

“Because of the nature of the district, the terrain as well as network challenges and the relatively deprived nature of communities, it is very difficult to attract doctors. The facilities there do not have teacher services so usually when they are posted and come around and see the place, they go and do not return. There is no guarantee that things will be addressed in the shortest time.”

He adds that, while relevant stakeholders such as the District Chief Executive and Member of Parliament have been made aware of the situation, little has been done to address it.

“The support is not coming as we expect. The stakeholders haven’t really prioritized what we are looking for. For more than six months we haven’t gotten that attention for things to be sorted out”, Dr Pascal added.