The launch of this year’s Harvest Praise event took place at the Harvest International Ministries at Tesano on Monday, March 13.

Harvest Praise is an annual gospel music outreach program, initiated by Harvest International Ministries (HIM) in 1998 and held on every Good Friday.

The biggest gospel musical concert has since helped people who hitherto did not know Christ, come to have an amazing relationship with their maker.

The annual event has also been used to project local and international talents in the gospel music industry.

This year’s event dubbed the ’Silver Jubilee Edition’ promises to be an unforgettable experience as lovers and fans of gospel music will be treated to a night of quality gospel music on Good Friday, 7th April 2023.

Artistes on the bill to thrill the audience include Grammy award-winning American artiste Don Moen, Nigerian Gospel artiste Moses Bliss, Harvest Gospel Choir, and a host of other surprise gospel artistes.

The Harvest Gospel Choir will also take the opportunity of the event to launch its own album.

The 25th Harvest praise tickets selling at GHȼ80 for single, GHȼ150 for both Double and VIP can be purchased at the Baatsoona Total filling station, Airport Shell, Harvest Chapel International and online at http:.tickets.ipaygh.harvestprai.com as well as other selected outlets.

As a family-oriented program, children between 5–12 years will be treated to a special package of music, dance, and games to be held simultaneously in an auditorium on the same premises. Performances by KingzKid, Kasa Music, Louis Pascal, and Children of God will ensure the children have a nourishing and life-changing experience.