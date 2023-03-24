The Appiate Support Fund Committee has assured Ghanaians and all fund donors that their contributions are being put to good use by the Appiate Reconstruction Implementation Team.

Giving the assurance on behalf of the Chairman and Members of the Appiate Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee, a member of the Committee, Dr. Mrs. Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko stated that the Committee is highly satisfied and impressed with the work done thus far.

She gave this assurance when some Committee members paid a working visit to Appiate on Thursday to inspect progress on the reconstruction of the model green community, among other things.

“We want to make sure that people who live close together come back to live together. I think as much as possible, an effort has been made to do that. So, whether it’s a nuclear or extended family, we can bring them together under the same roof.”

“I must say that we are impressed and satisfied, and we hope that the work that will be done henceforth will even go on faster, and I think that will even spur us more as fundraisers to see what we can do. There is nothing better than being able to go and tell the people that you got funds from. I have been there physically; I have seen it and that the funds are being put to good use”, she continued to say.

The Appiate Support Fund was established following an explosion that occurred when a truck carrying explosives for mining was involved in an accident in the town.

Dozens died from the incident, while over a hundred people suffered various degrees of injury.

The community was razed by the explosion, compelling the government to establish the Fund to support the rebuilding efforts.

The Appiate Support Fund, which was set up to mobilise adequate funds to rebuild the community destroyed by a fatal explosion, has received millions in donations so far.

The committee has also received non-monetary contributions such as “wood, cement, clothing and food items.”