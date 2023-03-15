The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Tema Region, has attributed the recent power outages being experienced in the Ada, Ningo, and Prampram areas to faulty 33kv underground cables at Dawhenya.

The faulty underground cables have affected the Dawhenya and Tsopoli substations which in effect affects the power supply to all customers in Prampram, Ningo, and Ada, plunging them into consistent darkness which affects both commercial and domestic activities in the enclave.

According to the power distribution company, both short and long-term solutions are underway to replace portions of the cables that are more prone to faults and also lay new cables in addition to tower line construction to replace the entire length of the existing fault-prone cables in the long term.

Speaking on the measures being taken to resolve the power outages in the area, the Public Relations Officer for the ECG in the Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah assured that the company is working tirelessly to provide consumers with constant and reliable supply of power.

“For some time now, the power supply to Ningo-Prampram and Ada areas has had some number of interruptions, and we discovered that we had a fault with our 33kv underground cables at Dawhenya which affect the supply to Ningo and the Ada areas and also the Tsopoli substation.

“It does take a while to have the problems resolved because it often takes some excavation for us to get to the cables, and we are currently looking at replacing the fault-prone portions of the cables as a short-term method.”