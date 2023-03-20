The Ministry of Energy says it has noted reports that it suffered a disconnection exercise from its agency, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over alleged unpaid electricity bills last Tuesday.

The Ministry described the report as wrong saying its facility runs on prepaid meters.

Speaking on the matter, Communications Specialist at the Ministry, Kofi Abrefa Afena said, at no point has the Ministry been disconnected from the grid.

“The Ministry only had prepaid payment challenges and therefore called the ECG to intervene,” he said.

He continued “The Ministry of Energy as the supervising agency of the ECG will support ECG in recovering all its money accruing from energy sold to consumers. The Ministry will lead by example in paying for its energy consumed”.

The Ministry according to Mr. Afena urges all and sundry to pay for their energy consumed to enable ECG and NEDCo to provide essential services to consumers.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana says it will from today, Monday, March 20, embark on a massive disconnection exercise in a bid to mobilise revenue.

The exercise is using almost all ECG staff, from top management to junior officers to retrieve all the monies owed it.

According to the Managing Director, Mr Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq., the company is owed over GH¢5 billion from the month of September 2022 to February 2023. Most of this debt resides with the SOEs and MDAs.