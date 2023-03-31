The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a nationwide load-shedding timetable following a power generation shortfall due to the shutdown of the Atuabo gas processing plant.

The load-shedding which kicked off on Thursday, March 30, will last till Friday, April 7, 2023, between 6.00pm and 11.00pm.

The ECG in a statement explained that this is due to “maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at Atuabo, [hence] there is a power generation shortfall. In this regard, please find below a load management schedule from Thursday, 30th March to Friday 7th April 2023, between 6.00pm and 11.00pm”.

Volta, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Central, Greater Accra and Tema will all be affected.

“We call on our customers to bear the inconvenience with us while the Ghana Gas Processing Plant undertakes this all-important maintenance activity,” the ECG appealed in its statement.

Some of the affected places in group A include: South Odorkor, Baah Yard, Odorgonno, Awoshie Massalatsi, Been-To, Parts of Trasacco, Estates, Parts of Airport Residential Area, GHIPSS, ValCo Trust, Enterprise Market, Trust Bank, Shippers Council, ABSA Bank, Ecobank, Adabraka Free Town, Government Boys, GNTC Bottling, Nayak, Ga East Hospital, Dome New Market, Agingo, Taifa, Nkatie Burger, Mr. Adjei, Demod.

Others are Hotel Adodo, CMB Flats, Coffee Shop, Parts of Labadi, Parts of Labone, Olebu, New Ayawaso, Amamole, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ayigbe Town, Parts of Lartebiokorshie, Alogboshie, Neoplan, Best Point, Kaneshie Flats, St. Theresa, Cocoa Clinic, Accra Sound, Kaneshie Sports Complex, Parts of Kokomlemle, Mallam Atta Market.

