The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) will this week continue its revenue mobilization exercise.

ECG has already taken on a number of institutions including the Keta Municipal Health Directorate, Ho Airport Cape Coast stadium among others.

The exercise also forced both government and private institutions to cough up some funds to settle outstanding debt to avoid disconnection.

Parliament, for instance, settled eight million cedis out of the 13 million it owes the power distributor.

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has also paid one million cedis out of 1.4 million cedis owed.

Both institutions were not disconnected from the national grid following the show of commitment to settle their debts.

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Samuel Masubir Mahama, has entreated users of post-paid meters to visit their offices across the country to pay their debt without waiting on the company to issue bills on power consumed.