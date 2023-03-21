The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has revealed that all meters currently in the system will be harmonised to make it easy for customers to purchase prepaid credits from a singular App.

Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Bernard Avle said the move is to ensure efficiency in the system and also prevent long queues at vending points.

“Hopefully in a month or two, with the digital process that would be a story of the past because of the NFC at the back of your phone when the SDKs and APIs are done you will be able to touch your card to the back of your phone [and] you should be able to purchase and there will be no need to queue for all meters.

“Very soon there will be a proper launch when we are done with this, and we are going to be customer driven. Even postpaid can sit in the comfort of their homes and pay from the App.”

The ECG MD also ruled out the introduction of new meters currently in operation in the system.

According to him, the company has no plan to add new meters to the 21 different meters in operation in Ghana.

Mr Mahama promised that ECG will go all out to retrieve monies owed to them to help improve their services to Ghanaians.

He assured that in a month, ECG will retrieve the over 5 billion cedis owed by customers through the revenue mobilisation exercise.

The Electricity Company of Ghana disconnected some customers on the first day of its nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise which began on Monday, March 20, 2023.

In the Volta and Oti Regions, ECG officials from visited customers like Volta Serene, Abutia Stone Quarry, UHAS, and HTU who owed electricity bills.

The company disconnected KFC for owing GH¢68,000, Ho Airport for owing GH¢63,000, GRA Office for owing GH¢55,000, CEPS training academy for owing GH¢80,000 and Ho Technical University for owing GH¢402,000.

However, Ho technical university paid GH¢200,000 after crunch talks with the ECG and has been told to settle the arrears by end of March 2023.

The exercise also saw some companies make payments like the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) which paid GH¢1 million out of GH¢1.4million.

The company is set to visit Ho teaching hospital, and the National Communications Authority among others to retrieve about GH¢5 million within the Ho Municipality.