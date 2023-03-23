To mark World Water Day, EcoZoil, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), in collaboration with Friends of The Nation, a non-governmental Organisation (NGO), has embarked on a clean-up exercise along the country’s coastal communities.

The exercise was carried out on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in the four coastal regions of the country—Greater Accra, Volta, Central and Western Regions to mark the annual event.

Workers of the company were provided with protected gear to keep them safe during the operation.

The safety wears include boots, gloves, overall jackets and nose masks. Community members who participated in the clean-up operation were also provided with tools such as brooms, rakes and shovels to facilitate efficiency.

Also, pupils from the Abuesi Methodist Junior High School (JHS) were not left out in the clean-up exercise as they also played their part.

One of the pupils who spoke to the media said they heard about the exercise and thus sought permission from their teachers to join in order to have a clean environment.

Speaking to journalists, the Assemblyman for Apo Electoral Area in the Shama District in the Western Region, Mr. Ebenezer Amoquandoh, expressed displeasure at the current state of the beach in Apo.

He attributed the deplorable state of the beach to the practice of open defecation and dumping of refuse by ‘recalcitrant residents’ of Apo.

Mr. Amoquandoh said his priority was to make the Apo beach one of the cleanest in the region, but bemoaned that the lack of toilet facilities in the community was derailing all his efforts.

He, therefore, pleaded with Ecozoil to help them collect the garbage gathered from their periodic clean-up exercises.

“I am not giving up on my goal to make Apo beach the cleanest, but more importantly, collaborating with the chiefs and the fisher-folk to build a public toilet facility to end the unfortunate situation they find themselves,” he assured.

The Assemblyman for Apo Electoral Area in the Shama District appealed to the government to assist them compete a place of convenience which is 70% completed.

He pointed out that the toilet project had stalled because of the lack of funds, but cautioned residents to refrain from defecating along the seaside, “anybody found culpable will be dealt with accordingly.”

Briefing the media later, the Business Development Manager at Ecozoil, Daniel Lamptey, who participated in the exercise, said his outfit cleans the beaches on a daily basis, adding that they already have personnel in the four coastal regions who do this operation.

According to him, when the beaches are very clean and devoid of dirt, they will boost the country’s tourism.

He indicated that nobody would want to spend a holiday under an unhygienic environment, and thus, urged the residents of Apo to consciously make the effort of keeping the beach clean.

He explained that due to the current state of beaches in the country not much was being generated through tourism.

“Furthermore, people could also use the beach as a recreational centre and also as a holiday destination if proper care is taken,” he noted.

On this score, Mr Lamptey entreated Ghanaians to stop dumping waste materials into the drains.

Interacting with the residents, a leader of the group from ‘Friends of The Nation’, Madam Anita, implored the residents of Apo to always keep the beach healthy.

“I’m not sure anyone wants the beach to be in an unhealthy state, so we must all help in keeping our beaches clean,” she charged.

She pledged her NGO’s support to always lend a helping hand to make sure water bodies in the country are cleaned.