Parents have been advised to monitor and filter the technological content their kids watch while learning at home.

Contributing to a discussion on the March 2023 episode of Edtech Monday on the Citi Breakfast Show with Nathan Quao, panellists entreated parents to deny kids access to devices with content that have the tendency to negatively influence them.

The Co-founder of Scribble Works Publishing House, Daniel Amedza-Philips, urged parents to always ensure that their kids download appropriate content from YouTube that will aid their learning.

He charged parents to understand the educational tools in order to support their kids.

“Parents need to know how to monitor and control how children access content on devices. It’s actually very easy for those who use Android devices. You shouldn’t give a child a device set up in your own account, it gives access to a variety of things. When you are able to open a child account on Google family link, it helps you to filter the kind of content they can actually access on the device”.

He added, “there are other third parties that will notify you if your child is trying to download something. You can monitor their text messages. If they want to download a tool like YouTube, it will suggest YouTube kids that has appropriate content for children”.

He further urged parents to set “restrictions on Wi-Fi so that kids won’t be able to access certain websites and information. Parents need to understand the educational tools available to their kids in order to support them during learning”.

On the use of Hybrid-Edtech that can help to improve learning, Education Officer, UNICEF Ghana, Christopher Nkrumah, charged teachers to integrate a hybrid approach by equipping themselves with the needed skills and capacity.

“Looking at the age cohorts of children under 10 years, they are very curious, these are children in primary 4 and below. And they want to explore everything on digital devices, the kind of things kids do when they pick up phones will amaze you. And they really learn best when they use multiple strategies to respond to their needs”.

He further noted, “some people are audio learners, others want to see with a lot of visuals, diagrams, others also want to read and write. The hybrid approach gives you the opportunity to be able to respond to the learning styles and needs of these cohorts of children. The hybrid approach is important to ensure that teachers are really equipped with the needed skills and capacity. Teachers need to integrate or mainstream it into the traditional way of teaching to ensure that various needs of the learners are addressed”.

Touching on the teacher-pupil ratio, the Vice Principal, Infant School, Ghana International School (GIS), Donna Gordon-Apeagyei, opined that: “There are a lot of things you do that motivate and inspire people to see beyond education just being for older people who want to be teachers for students. Speak about younger students, some don’t even have that experience. One of the things about teaching that is important is to give a scoop”.

She added, “any person who teaches wants some transformation, understanding to deal with the status quo almost bringing the future forward. With younger students, if you look at the data in biology, their brains make the most changes in connections than any other groups. Sometimes you need to let teachers go to the younger students and have an experience. Put it in the curriculum for teachers to have a certain amount of weeks to teach at that level”.