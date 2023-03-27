The University of Education, Winneba says the new administration led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mawutor Avoke has received numerous petitions and injunctions aimed at deterring the management from running the university smoothly.

According to Council Chairman, Nana Ofori Ansah III, elements within the University under the guise of concerned staff keep churning out fabricated stories about the chairman, Vice Chancellor and the management team.

He indicated that some individuals have resorted to the law court on simple administrative matters while others are using surrogates who most of the time have nothing to do with the university to disrupt academic work.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the 27th congregation of the University, council chairman, Nana Ofori Ansah said the University is ready to stretch a hand of friendship to all who are aggrieved to help resolve matters.

“Since assuming office, we have received a lot of petitions from all spheres of the university community, in response council set up a reconciliation committee under the chairmanship of a labour expert who is an ILO labour consultant to hear the petitions and make recommendations and the committee has since finished its work and I dare say that they did a marvellous work which has eased the tensions existing in the university.

“Unfortunately not everyone is still happy with the management to bring change, there are elements within the university who under the guise of concerned staff keep churning out fabricated stories about the council especially the chairman and his management team.

“Others are turning to the courts on simple administrative issues while others are using surrogates, most of whom have nothing to do with this university in an attempt to stop any normal move by the management,” Nana Ofori Ansah III said.