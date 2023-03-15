The enrolment into the Sunyani Technical University has shot up by 20 percent in the 2022 – 2023 academic year with the majority of the students going for Science and TVET programme.

The Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Ing Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah disclosed this during the 27th Matriculation ceremony.

“This year, the university issued admission letters to a total of 4,934 prospective students. Out of this number, a total of 3,014 applicants, representing 61.1%, responded positively and were admitted into the university for the 2022/2023 academic year”.

He added, “out of the total enrolment, 2,181, representing 72.4%, are Males, whilst 833, representing 27.6%, are females. The University also admitted 2 foreign students this year. The total enrolment of 3,014 fresh students for this academic year shows an increase of 30.2% over last year’s figure of 2,104”.

Ing Professor Adinkrah-Appiah attributed the increase in enrolment to many measures put in place by the university.

“The appreciable rise in student enrolment at the university this year can be attributed to a number of measures put in place by management to increase intake, including improved visibility of the university resulting from the 55th-anniversary celebration and the introduction of new academic programmes,” he stated.

He urged prospective students to take advantage and enrol for skilled-oriented programmes of the university.

“We, therefore, urge all prospective students, both within and outside Ghana, to take advantage to enrol on these industry-driven programmes at the STU to acquire the requisite knowledge, technical And professional skills that will make them readily employable to avoid the temptation of joining the so-called ‘Unemployed Graduates Association’ after school,” he added.

Ing Professor Adinkrah-Appiah urged the fresh students to be studious and avoid social vices that could mar their lives.

“As students of STU, you are expected to exhibit a high sense of purpose and diligence in pursuing your academic career here on the University campus. This will enable you to achieve the required skill sets and competencies that will make you successful in the world of work.”

Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University also disclosed that insecurity has been improved on the university campus to protect lives and properties.

“Management has put in place measures to protect life and property on the university campus. These include the setting up of a Police Post on the university campus to augment the existing security architecture of the university. The lighting system on campus has been enormously improved, whilst security patrols and visibility have been enhanced,” he indicated.