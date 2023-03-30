FBNBank has given further meaning to its commitment to empowering the youth by collaborating with the University of Ghana Career & Counselling Centre to organise a career week for the students.

The week’s activities comprised an industry-academia forum, a career fair, corporate icon contest, the decoded show, and the introduction of a unique student account, the XploreFirst Students’ Account.

The theme for this year’s University of Ghana Career Week is “Embracing Opportunities: Charting your Career Path” and it was held at the Cedi Conference Centre.

The week-long programme started on Monday, 27 March 2023 and will end on Thursday 30 March 2023. The industry-academic forum on the theme featured Dr. Bello Bitigu, Director of Sports at the University of Ghana, Joshua Ghanem, General Manager of ALX, Derrick Crentsil, Lead Consultant at La Lune Digital Limited and Kafui Dey, TV Host, Professional Master of Ceremonies and Public Speaking Coach.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Bridget Ben-Naimah, Director of the University of Ghana Career and Counselling Centre said, “the Career Week is meant to expose the participating students to opportunities within the job market, training, and internships. Also, the students were to learn about the skills required for life after school and explore networking opportunities.”

As part of the activities of the Career Week and in line with FBNBank’s youth agenda, the Bank launched the XploreFirst Students’ Account which primarily empowers account holders for the future in addition to a variety of benefits.

Introducing the XploreFirst Students’ Account, Head of Retail Banking at FBNBank, Allen Quaye said, “Our commitment to the students’ cause and to a larger extent, the fight for youth empowerment has moved up to a new level with the introduction today of a unique student product which is designed to offer special benefits to our younger brothers and sisters here and most importantly, offer them a good foundation for the future. Permit me to introduce the FBNBank XploreFirst Students Account, a savings account designed for students between the ages of 16 and 30 years. This account allows the target group to save towards their future while providing them with the opportunity to access world-class financial services in addition to some exciting benefits including the possibility of internship at FBNBank, periodic invitations to events by the Bank and free shopping with their MasterCard for POS and online transactions. This product brings to life our brand promise to offer the Gold Standard of value and excellence to our customers and it is a testament of our commitment to continue to put the youth at the heart of what we always do.”

He went ahead to invite the students to join the FBNBank family by signing up for the FBNBank XploreFirst Students Account which will deliver great rewards for their future.

FBNBank has in its 26 years of operating in Ghana remained focused on putting its customers and communities first. This, it has sought to do through the rich value and excellence of what the Bank contributes to the relationship with its stakeholders as a whole, particularly the customers. FBNBank Ghana is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group which is renowned for its great customer service and general stakeholder engagement garnered over its 129 years of operation. FBNBank Ghana has 23 branches, 3 agencies many agent banking partners across the country with over 500 staff. FBNBank offers universal banking services to individuals and businesses in Ghana.