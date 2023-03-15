Fire has gutted parts of the new Kejetia Market in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The fire started around 4:30 pm on Wednesday, March 15.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but according to Citi News Edward Marfo, the fire is spreading to parts of the market.

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are currently battling to put out the raging fire.

Response from the Ghana Fire Service was impeded because some access routes to the market had been taken over by trading sheds.

Three fire tenders are currently on site with a fourth tender on its way to help put off the raging inferno.

This comes barely a week after some parts of the market got flooded after a heavy downpour.