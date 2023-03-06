Former Black Stars players will meet later this week to finalize plans for the burial of late Black Stars player Christian Atsu.

The family has set March 17, 2023, as the date for the late player’s funeral.

The funeral will be held at the forecourt of the statehouse, according to the family.

Former Black Stars player, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu told Citi News that the team will do its part to ensure that late Atsu receives a befitting funeral.

“We have lost a great hero and it is something we will sit over it. We will have meetings and discuss what we can do but for now we have to console and support the family and ensure that, there is a befitting burial for our late brother.”

One week observation for Atsu, was held at the Adjiringanor Astro Turf in Accra on Saturday.

The 31-year old, lost his life in the earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Christian Atsu’s Black Stars teammates including, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Agyeman Badu, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah, were all in attendance.

Former Black Stars players, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Isaac Vorsah, Haminu Dramani, among others also thronged the Adjiringanor Astro Turf to observe the one week event.

The 31-year-old Atsu played 64 times for the Black Stars and contributed 19 goals and spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League for clubs such as Chelsea Newcastle United and Everton.

The final funeral rites are expected to be attended by several dignitaries, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and other notable public figures.