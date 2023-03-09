The General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU) is calling on the government to expedite the passing of the Affirmative Action Bill as the world marks International Women’s Day.

The Union said it is time for the government to liaise with Parliament to have the Bill passed so as to help improve the living conditions and rights of women in the country.

Gender Equality Officer at the General Agriculture Workers Union of TUC-GH, Bashiratu Kamal said it is a shame that the Bill is yet to pass sixteen years on.

“It is a shame that we still haven’t passed the Affirmative Action Bill for more than sixteen years on, but it is paramount for respecting and treating our women well.

“The government of Ghana must commit not just to providing childcare but ensuring that the constitutional provision on childcare is adhered to by companies and by organizations so that women who work can be mothers and also realise their full potential as citizens.”

She charged Ghanaians to do more than just post on social media about the day and demand actions be taken to improve the treatment of women in the country.

“It is not just a day for us to post on social media, but it is a day for us to change our ways of how we see and treat women well.”

The UN theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”