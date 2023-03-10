The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) says the earth tremor that was slightly felt in parts of the capital Accra in the early hours of Friday, March 10, 2023, was a minor incident which is not expected to cause damage.

Residents in High Street, Ridge and other parts of Accra Central experienced the tremor around 9:49am.

The GGSA explained that the tremor had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale with an epicentre located 1.5km offshore near James Town.

The Authority in a statement signed by its Acting Director General, Isaac Kuuwan Mwinbelle said: “on Friday 10th March 2023, an earth tremor event occurred at 09:49am in parts of the Greater Accra Region. The event had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre is located 1.5km offshore near James Town in Greater Accra Region. The recorded magnitude is indicative of the extent of the tremor”.

GGSA advised residents to remain calm and go about their normal duties assuring that it’s committed to monitoring these events and will inform the public appropriately.

“These are natural occurrences and therefore difficult to predict. The Authority is committed to continuously monitoring these events and informing the public appropriately to ensure public safety and minimize risk. Education and sensitization of the public on awareness and response during earth tremors is important and currently being undertaken by the Authority. The public is urged to remain calm and go about their normal activities,” the Authority entreated in its statement.

The last earth tremor experienced in the region was around 7:30 pm on December 17.

Some persons who experienced the earth tremor took to social media to express concerns.

If you are in Accra, did you feel the tremor that I just felt? The entire building I am in trembled for a second or two, I don’t know. — Henry Jerry Elolo Agyei Leinard (@LeinardTheSage) March 10, 2023

Was that a tremor or it was just thunder? — Glasses (@kwophy) March 10, 2023

So this morning around 9 am there was an earth tremor ei — ADEPA AMA 👤 (@ama_etwepa1) March 10, 2023

I know I wasn’t the only one who felt the tremor. Felt like my room was been uprooted. Live at Ablekuma btw. Did you feel it too? — G. O. A. T (@LansahLawrence) March 10, 2023

Ghana’s earthquake preparedness strategy fit for purpose – Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, had said a taskforce put together by government has formulated a robust earthquake preparedness strategy for the country.

According to him, the current strategy has been extensively examined and is fit for purpose.

Briefing the press on February 28, 2023, the Lands Minister assured that the government is working around the clock to ensure that the country is able to withstand such natural disasters if they occur.

“Government has put in place a taskforce chaired by the Minister of Interior [Ambrose Dery]. They have done tremendous work, and they have done a whole lot of work on Ghana’s earthquake preparedness strategy. And it’s been to Cabinet several times, it’s been examined and interrogated many times. Indeed, we now have an earthquake preparedness strategy which I believe is fit for a purpose,” he said.