Transport Minister, Kwaku Asiamah Ofori has announced that a new national Airline will begin operation in June.

Ghana Airlines as it will be called will fly to the UK and USA.

Addressing journalists in Accra, Kwaku Asiamah Ofori says the Airline has satisfied all the requirements.

“It is well grounded and all the requirements have been satisfied. They are going to launch their logo, my information is that by the end of April or May, they will start selling their tickets. And by June-July, you will see a national airline-Ghana Airlines flying in the air. Insha Allah it shall be well,” Transport Minister noted.

The Ashanti Airlines, a privately registered Ghanaian airline is in partnership with the Government, to operate a national commercial air carrier known as Ghana Airlines Ltd.

Zotus Group Inc, United Kingdom, known for its diverse portfolio of projects is the financial and operational partner of Ashanti Airlines with the Government of Ghana.

The new Airline will commence operations in the third quarter of 2023 with flights on domestic routes, then later to Regional and International routes, including flights to Heathrow Airport, London (UK), JFK Airport in New York (USA), and beyond.