Former President John Dramani Mahama has advised Ghanaians to eschew greed and divisiveness as the country marks 66 years of Independence from Colonial rule.

The former President in a post on his Facebook page urged Ghanaians including members of the government “to acknowledge our common but differentiated roles and responsibilities in order to deliver our best service to build the Ghana we want together.”

“Happy and a reflective 66th Independence Day to us all. We can, obviously, make our independence from colonial rule count if we put our minds to the task and eschew greed and divisiveness in all sectors of our national life. I also know political leadership has a greater responsibility towards making Ghana great and strong again.

“I, therefore, urge every Ghanaian including members of government to acknowledge our common but differentiated roles and responsibilities in order to deliver our best service to build the Ghana we want together.

“Happy Independence Day!”

Meanwhile, former President Mahama has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to sacrifice funds being used to organize this year’s Independence Day celebration to fix the shortage of child vaccines that has hit the country.

Mr Mahama who was speaking during an interaction with National Democratic Congress party delegates in Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency of the Volta Region, on Saturday, said he was left worried when he read about the vaccine shortage in the media.

He believes the elaborate celebration is needless in the face of all the economic challenges that currently confront the nation.

”Today I was very sad when I was reading in the media, and it said that for the very first time in the 4th Republic, since 1992, today we are short of some childhood vaccines.”