Global Media Alliance (GMA), leading Integrated Media and Entertainment company and the mother company of Happy FM, eTV Ghana and YFM joined many organizations in the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day is “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”.

The GMA event, held under the theme “Capitalizing on Technology to Position and Improve Yourself”, was commemorated with an all-female and thought-provoking dialogue held at the Silverbird Cinemas with Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director, Retail & Digital Banking at Access Bank as guest speaker.

Sharing her corporate career journey and experiences in the digital space, the Retail Executive urged all women to aspire and build their dreams with perseverance, adding that technology tools are not gender sensitive hence “women who yearn to be acquainted with these tools can be without any hinderances.”

The business professional urged women to be more confident in who they are and what they do despite the strenuous restrictions they find themselves.

“Sometimes we are restricted by ourselves or even those closest to us. Anytime you make up your mind to do something some people may discourage you using the gender card excuse, especially when you want to rise to the top in business or at the workplace. It is high time we shun all those discouragements and pursue our goals” she echoed.

On her part, Chief Director at GMA, Ms. Emma Wenani, stated that “the theme for this year’s celebration of International Women’s Day is inspiring and a call for us as women to capitalize on technological advances and pursue our ambitions to the very end. Women are unique in their contributions and in their roles in society.”

She also encouraged her female colleagues to demonstrate their skills with determination to be able to achieve their dreams.

The event saw the presence of the Country Manager for Silverbird Cinemas, Funmi Onuma Head of Human Resource at GMA, Fafa Gbeho among other ladies present from the various subsidiaries of GMA Group.

Later the same day, Global Media Alliance organized a Twitter Space on the topic “Championing Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”.

Speaking on embracing equity, the Co-Founder of Copianto AI, Daniella Darlington said humans come from different backgrounds and hence “We need to empower girls and women on the use of tools and resources that will be helpful to them, especially in the tech space”.

On initiatives to advance gender equity, CEO of Hypenet Digital and HugeStudios Printing Press, Rhoda N. Y. Odoi said social media platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram has made it possible for women to display their work and portfolio and to express themselves better. “The platform is there; it’s all about how you position yourself”.

Key takeaways from the days discussions included the call for women to rise and claim their rightful positions in society, women owning their space in the digital world and the push to be bold enough to aspire and achieve their goals and dreams while leveraging on social media for personal branding and development.

The International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on 8th March to commemorate and honor women’s accomplishments, raise awareness on gender disparities and discrimination as well as promote global support for women.