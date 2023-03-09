The Ministry of Roads and Highways has released a list of road projects completed by government between January 2017 and December 2022.

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while delivering the State of the Nation address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, declared that his administration has built more roads than any other government in Ghana’s 4th Republic history.

President Akufo-Addo indicated that the majority of monies borrowed had gone into the construction of roads.

The Roads Ministry named Pokuase Interchange, Tema Motorway Interchange Ph.1, Suhum Interchange, among others as some of the road projects completed by the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

